Baseball finishes opening weekend with loss to Marshall

Outfielder Corey Greeson swings at a pitch from a Western Michigan University pitcher on Feb. 17. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

Sunday’s matchup against Marshall University featured a pitching duel between both teams in which Kennesaw State University played well but ultimately fell short 7-4.

The starting pitching matchup featured Patrick Murphy for Marshall (1-2) versus senior Gabe Friese for KSU (1-2). The spotlight for pitching was on the Owls’ relievers: redshirt sophomore Brian Exley, junior Will Brice and senior Turner Watkins tossed a combined 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out six batters.

Despite the great effort from the relieving bullpen, Marshall scored four runs in the third inning and three more runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.

The Owls jumped ahead quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Senior Chris Erwin’s infield single scored junior Austin Upshaw, while a throwing error allowed redshirt junior Forrest Bramlett to score from second base.

The Broncos turned it around, however, scoring four runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead all the way into the seventh. In the top of that inning, WMU extended its lead by adding three more runs.

KSU earned the final two runs of the ballgame, scoring in the bottom halves of the seventh and ninth innings, but the team fell short and left a total of eight runners on base.

The Owls will return to action after a couple of days rest for a home matchup Tuesday, Feb. 21, against Georgia State University at 4 p.m. Following the GSU game, the Owls will host Savannah State University for two non-conference contests.