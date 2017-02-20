9 KSU students honored for research in STEM fields

Nine KSU students won awards for their research while in Savannah for the STEM Innovators Conference. Photo credit: Joseph Potchen

Nine Kennesaw State University students won awards for their research while in Savannah for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Innovators Conference, where 56 students from six Georgia universities were honored.

The nine students who won awards are Peach State Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation scholars. LSAMP is a program that works to increase the number of minority students in STEM degree programs — those that focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program allows students to be exposed to research conferences and to be better prepared for the future. More than 50 KSU students are members of the LSAMP program.

“Because of the LSAMP program, I was given the chance to pursue research opportunities that I was not aware of prior to joining LSAMP,” said David Richmond, one of the winners. “The program ultimately inspired me to become more involved in the academic community, persevere, strive for excellence, and to challenge the way things are done.”

The LSAMP students who attended the conference could present their research, as well as participate in a career fair and in workshops that focused on academic and professional development for STEM majors.

“For a lot of students in the LSAMP program, that was their first time attending a research conference and/or presenting,” Richmond said.

The nine winners from KSU were Christopher Roper, Emmanuel Nnamani, Tahir Upshaw, Olamide Awodu, Joan Ndungu, Gabriel Kigundu, Stephanie Njau, Denise Hernandez and David Richmond.

According to KSU officials, the university will be the host of the fall 2017 LSAMP STEM Innovators Conference.