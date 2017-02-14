KSU student killed in car accident

Police say a Jeep Wrangler driving on South Cobb Drive smashed into 28-year-old architecture major Alan J. Morales-Hernandez’s Toyota Corolla shortly after 8 a.m. Photo credit: Victoria Johnson

A KSU student died in a two-car collision in Cobb County Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., a Jeep Wrangler was reportedly driving on South Cobb Drive and smashed into 28-year-old Alan J. Morales-Hernandez’s Toyota Corolla.

Morales-Hernandez was pronounced dead at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, police said. According to KSU officials, he was majoring in architecture.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that the Jeep Wrangler’s driver was Phillip A. Sangster, a Cobb County police officer who was off-duty at the time of the crash. Sangster was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Morales-Hernandez was a transfer student majoring in architecture, according to KSU officials. He enrolled in fall 2015 and took classes on the Marietta campus.

