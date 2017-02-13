Music industry students mingle at upcoming mixer

Daniel Saylee performs at the MEBUS fall mixer. Photo credit: File 2016

The Joel A. Katz School for Music and Entertainment Business will host its first mixer of the season, the “2017 Welcome Back Mixer,” on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The program, also known as MEBUS, provides a foundation for students to gain practical experience and on-the-job training and allows them to explore the different career opportunities in the music and entertainment industry.

MEBUS mixers are open to all students. Even for those who aren’t interested in the music industry, these mixers are a fun opportunity to socialize and listen to live music from local talent and fellow KSU students. The event lasts about two hours and showcases the talents of different performers, with genres varying from rap to alternative rock.

Amanda Sandfelder, a junior international affairs major, has participated in past MEBUS mixers and plans to attend the upcoming one as well.

“I recommend them because they’re a great place to see what Kennesaw students can do,” Sandfelder said. “It can open your eyes to one of the many opportunities Kennesaw offers. Also, if you’re in the mood for good music and fun, they’re perfect.”

Chelsea Signoret, a senior communication major, said her favorite part of MEBUS mixers is the camaraderie as well as the performances.

“This will be my second mixer,” Signoret said. “I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of new people from the MEBUS classes and being able to hang out with friends from my class.”

She is not only an attendee of MEBUS mixers but also a student in the program.

“I decided to join because I felt that the MEBUS program could help grow my resume, and it has done that and so much more,” Signoret said. “It’s really taught me a lot for life after graduation. We’re treated like adults, and our professor truly wants us to succeed.”

She encourages anyone interested in MEBUS to join the program.

“This program helps you decided what you want to do after college and many students have been hired before they even graduate from the program,” Signoret said. “The professors are top-notch and have years of experience in each of these fields. They want you to succeed and be happy in your future career.”

For those who are interested in attending this Thursday’s mixer, the MEBUS house is located at 3209 Campus Loop Road in Kennesaw. More information about the program and upcoming events can be found on the program’s Instagram, @ksumebus.