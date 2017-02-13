Five-game win streak snapped

Junior point guard Clara Young crosses her Georgia Tech opponent mid-court on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

A string of victories dating back to late January was broken over the weekend after the women’s basketball team fell 69-35 to ASUN Conference leader Florida Gulf Coast University on Feb. 11 in Fort Myers, Florida.

The loss completes the Eagles’ sweep over the Owls as FGCU improves to 20-7 overall and 9-1 in conference play, maintaining the lead in the ASUN Conference. The loss dropped the Owls’ record to 7-17 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

The Owls found themselves in trouble early, falling down by 10-0 to the Eagles. By halftime, FGCU had still not let up, claiming a 41-15 lead.

The Eagles’ defense held back KSU senior Deandrea Sawyers, the Owls’ leading scorer this season — in 27 minutes of playtime, she managed only two points and went 1-9 shooting before fouling out.

Freshman forward Carlotta Gianolla, however, came up big and led the Owls with 13 points.

The Eagles capitalized on the Owls’ ball-control troubles, though, converting 24 points off of 21 turnovers.

KSU hopes to get back into the win column Monday, Feb. 13, as the team travels to Deland, Florida, for a conference match-up against Stetson University.