Basketball gets third win in a row

Guard James Scott attempts a tough layup in traffic against Mercer University on Dec. 28, 2016. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

The Owls held off the Stetson University Hatters 92-85 on Feb. 9, notching their third win in a row and improving their conference record to 6-4 as they prepare for the ASUN tournament.

Despite the absence of redshirt senior guard Kendrick Ray due to a knee injury, Kennesaw State had no trouble scoring after a break-out performance by freshman guard James Scott and another double-double by redshirt senior guard Aubrey Williams.

The Owls and Hatters went back and forth to begin the game, but poor free-throw shooting by Stetson allowed KSU to open up a significant lead. With the game tied at 19-19, Kennesaw went on a 15-4 run.

After a 19-point lead early in the second half, the Hatters came back to tie the game late. Quick transitions after missed shots and free throws by Stetson resulted in a flurry of points scored by Scott, freshman forward Anthony Wilson and redshirt freshman Tyler Hooker.

Once again, the 3-point shooting by junior guard Nick Masterson was on display. Though there were only a few opportunities to shoot from long distance, the timing of those shots changed the momentum of the game.

The remainder of the game was closely contested, although the Owls never lost the lead. The game was tied with just over three minutes left, and clutch points by Williams and a dagger three-point shot by Masterson helped KSU pull away and win.

Scott, in his first career start, finished the game with a career-high 33 points and shot 11 of 19 from the field. Williams scored 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half, and he added 10 assists on route to his 16th double-double of the season, which leads the ASUN Conference.

This is the Owls’ third straight victory, sending them to 12-14 overall and 6-4 in conference play. As a result, KSU remains fourth in the conference and is still in a position to host a tournament game.

There are just three games remaining for the Owls. Their next match-up is on Thursday, Feb 16, at 7 p.m. as they battle for position before the ASUN Conference Tournament.