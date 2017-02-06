Track and field finds success over the weekend

Kiana Mincy prepares to lauch the hammer at practice on Jan. 27. Photo credit: Kevin Smith

Kennesaw State’s track and field teams headed to Boston, Massachusetts, for tournaments at Harvard and Boston universities this past weekend.

It was an impressive showing as school records were broken and first-place trophies were earned over the course of the two meets.

On Friday’s Crimson Elite track meet hosted by Harvard, three athletes stood out in particular. Senior Morgan Campbell, KSU’s top finisher of the day, placed second in the triple jump with an indoor career-best mark of 12.18m.

Senior Hunter Arnold posted a mark of 4.95m in the pole vault — a new school record that led to a third-place finish. Junior Jocelyn Powell set a school-record time of 8.38 seconds in the preliminaries of the 60m hurdles and placed seventh overall in the finals.

“We had a great meet today with a couple school records, and many of our student-athletes setting lifetime bests or coming very close,” said Director of Track & Field Andy Eggerth. “It’s good to see things moving in the right direction as we start closing in on the ASUN Championship. I’m looking forward to another great performance at the Scarlet and White Invitational tomorrow.”

The Owls kept the impressive pace in their second meet in two days at the Scarlet and White Invitational, hosted by Boston University. The day concluded with two first-place and eight top-five finishes.

Senior Morgan Campbell and freshman Juilia Tarvide walked out with first-place finishes in their events: Campbell won the long jump with a leap of 5.69m and Tarvide won the high jump with a mark of 1.70m. Senior Shakedra Robinson placed second to Tarvide in the high jump with a height of 1.65m.

Senior Kidan Kidane set a new school record and placed fifth in the one-mile with a time of 4:54:05. Kidane also held the previous school record for the mile run with a time of 4:54:60, which she ran in February 2016.

“We enjoyed another strong day of competition,” Eggerth said. “We had … another school record — this time by Kidan in the mile — to lead the conference. As we progress toward the indoor championship, I’m anticipating even better things.”

The Owls do not have much time to celebrate their success as they have to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Music City Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt University next weekend.