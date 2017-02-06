Owls upend Upstate, earn four-game win streak

Junior Deja McPhee (23) fights through Georgia Tech's man-to-man defense to score a layup in the second quarter on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

For the second time in three games, the Kennesaw State women’s basketball team defeated the University of South Carolina Upstate 74-67 in an ASUN Conference game Saturday, Feb. 4, extending the team’s win streak to four games.

Senior guard Deandrea Sawyers scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds in Saturday’s win, and freshman forward Carlotta Gianolla contributed 15 points and six rebounds.

Earning their fourth straight victory, this matches the Owls’ longest conference win streak since the 2011-2012 season. The win also marked the 450th career win for head coach Agnus Berenato.

“We played well today, although I thought we struggled the entire game, but we were able to grit it out,” Berenato said. “I was really, really proud of my team today. I thought we broke through a couple barriers.”

The Owls were tied at 44 when Sawyers scored 10 points over the final 10 minutes, lifting KSU over USC Upstate. The senior hit two field goals and went six-for-six from the free throw line.

Senior guard Kelly Dulkoski hit six 3-pointers in the game, tying a career-high, including two big threes in the fourth quarter.

“We had a great individual performance by Kelly Dulkoski today. We have been waiting for that, and she played defense, too,” Berenato said. “Deandrea [Sawyers] is on a mission. She is willing to take this team, put it on her shoulders and go with it.”

The Owls will travel to New Jersey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to take on the New Jersey Institute of Technology at 7 p.m.