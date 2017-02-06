Football capitalizes on signing day

Head coach Brian Bohannon address the media about signing day for KSU football. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

Head football coach Brian Bohannon introduced the football team’s signing day class of 2017 on Feb. 1, marking the fourth recruiting class under his tenure.

Of the 16 players introduced as members of the team, 11 hail from Georgia, four from Alabama and one from North Carolina.

Three transfer players were introduced in this class, coming from Georgia Tech, Georgia State and East Carolina. As has been the case in the past, speed is prevalent throughout the class, which includes five running backs.

The class also includes four defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two offensive linemen and two linebackers.

Bohannon expressed his excitement for these new players at the conference.

“There is no question that the 2017 Kennesaw State football signing class is the most talented we’ve put together since we’ve been here,” he said.

One of the key factors that Bohannon looked for in the recruiting class, he said, was knowledge of how to win. Along with the total package of character, work ethic, athletic ability and positional awareness, Bohannon looked for players who had experience in high school playoff games as part of their DNA.

The head coach has high expectations for this class and especially for the transfer students, who he expects to make contributions right away. At the same time, Bohannon maintains that each player will have to earn his place in the team.

Bohannon said he sees each recruiting class as a “two-year out deal,” with a view to making sure to have plenty of depth at each position after each senior class leaves.

The players will start spring training soon, as KSU looks to add another historic season after finishing last year 8-3.

The complete class of 2017 includes:

Running Backs

Antavius Grier from Jackson HS (Jackson, GA)

Jaxton Carson also from Central HS

Adeolu Adeleke from Heritage HS (Conyers, GA)

Shawn Furlow from East Carolina University

Isaac Foster from Chattooga HS (Summerville, GA)

Defensive Backs

Demetrius Pettway from Central HS (Phenix City, AL)

Dorian Walker from Georgia Tech

Cincere Mason from Grady HS (Atlanta, GA)

Defensive Ends

Evan Reese from Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)

Peyton Moore from Georgia State

Linebackers

Kyler Eldridge from Model HS (Rome, GA),

Courtney Mills from McEachern HS (Powder Springs, GA)

Defensive Tackles

Michael Sharpley from James Clemens HS (Madison, AL)

Travis Bell from Jefferson Davis HS (Montgomery, AL)

Offensive Linemen