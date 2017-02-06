Club of the Week: Swing Dance Association

Josh Auer (left) dances with Corrina Milner during the intermediate session for the swing dance club. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

If you’re looking to learn how to dance, make new friends and attend fun events, look no further than the Swing Dance Association.

KSUSDA has free weekly lessons every Monday for beginner swing dancers at 5 p.m. and intermediate dancers at 6:30 p.m. Lessons are free to attend for students and non-students alike. The association also has themed dances every month which are free to attend for students, $5 for alumni and $7 for guests.

The KSUSDA page on OwlLife states that the organization’s primary mission “is to spread the love of swing dancing to Kennesaw State University and the surrounding Atlanta area, as well as to have fun,” which explains why the lessons are so laid-back in nature. The lessons feature jazz swing music while the instructors walk attendees through various dance moves.

KSUSDA has already held its first dance of the semester on Feb. 4 in the Marietta campus student center ballroom.

Twice a year, KSUSDA hosts swing dance workshops with professional dancers from across the southeast. These workshops cost $15 to $27 depending on whether you’re a student and whether you participate in the lesson.

Students and non-students interested in joining the club should check out KSUSDA’s page on OwlLife as well as their Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also attend the club’s weekly lessons every Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for beginner dancers and from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for intermediate dancers.