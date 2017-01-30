Clubs to celebrate evolutionary theory with Darwin Day

Two clubs are co-hosting a week of events Feb. 6-9 to celebrate Darwin Day, encouraging students to engage with science and evolutionary theory.

Since Darwin Day — named for Charles Darwin — is on Sunday, Feb. 12, the Student Anthropology Club and the Biology Student Organization are hosting a week of events leading up to the date.

Celebrations begin on Feb. 6 with a viewing of the first episode of “Your Inner Fish” in the Clendenin Building, room 2010, and associate professor of biology Dr. Marcus Davis will attend to speak to students. He contributed as an evolutionary biologist to the fossil field expeditions in Arctic Canada led by Dr. Neil Shubin, the host of the show.

The episode explores the origin of humans’ first ancestors, looks at the team’s discoveries in Canada and teaches how people can learn about their own bodies through these fossils.

The manager of chimpanzee care at Project Chimps, Laura Mayo, will speak at their next event on Feb. 8 in the Clendenin Building, room 2008. Project Chimps is a nonprofit organization in north Georgia that provides a sanctuary for chimpanzees that were used in biomedical research and can no longer return to the wild.

The student organizations plan to wrap up the week on Feb. 9 with origins trivia at Mellow Mushroom on Chastain Road. The casual, family-friendly trivia night will invite students and faculty to answer questions under topics ranging from genetics to primates to human origins.

Students and faculty can also enjoy a 15 percent discount on all menu items.

“We hope the week will showcase the relevance of scientific pursuit and evolutionary theory in today’s world,” said Alice Gooding, assistant professor of anthropology. “Because the event is co-sponsored by two different student organizations, we’re hoping this fact will encourage more collaboration between those interested in science across KSU, no matter what major or discipline.”

The Student Anthropology Club and Biology Student Organization will sell T-shirts during the week, and part of the proceeds will go to Project Chimps. Students can buy Darwin Day shirts for $15 at any of the events, as well as during lunchtime on the first floor of the Social Sciences building.

“Evolution can be a controversial topic, but it doesn’t have to be,” Gooding said. “This week is a great opportunity to explore and connect with evolution in a way that works for everyone.”