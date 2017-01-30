Basketball team stumbles in Spartanburg

Senior Aubrey Williams (14) leads his team in a zone defense against FGCU on Jan. 12. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

The Owls lost a close game to the University of South Carolina Upstate on their road trip Saturday, Jan. 28, with a score of 79-73 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For both teams, it was a crucial matchup in the ASUN Conference, and consistency was a factor they were looking for. Coming into the game, the Spartans had recently beaten conference leader Florida Gulf Coast University but had also lost to Lipscomb University, so they needed to win against the Owls to keep up in the conference.

KSU went into the game with a turbulent season, with most of its losses being close and competitive. Once again, the Owls put up a good fight and at times seemed the better team, but they were unable to finish off the game for a victory.

In the first half, Kennesaw State brought energy into the game and established a lead early. The team shared the ball well, with freshman forward Johannes Nielsen, junior guard Nick Masterson and redshirt seniors Aubrey Williams and Kendrick Ray all making an impact on the scoresheet.

Sophomore Kyle Clarke led the team in assists on the day and helped build the team’s early lead. For most of the first half, the Spartans couldn’t keep up with the fast-paced game of the Owls, who led by as many as 11 points in the half.

The 3-point shot and fast breaks were key in maintaining momentum for Kennesaw, which effectively used those tactics to lead the Spartans.

USC Upstate took the lead in the second half due to the turnovers committed by KSU. The Spartans’ leading scorer, Mike Cunningham, established himself as the force that helped his team to victory.

The Owls had three players with double-digit point totals, with Masterson’s 14 points leading the way.

Much like KSU did in the first half, Upstate used the 3-point shot to take the lead and keep it for good. Cunningham shot six for seven from that distance.

After the loss, the Owls dropped to 9-14, 3-4 ASUN. The Spartans improved to a 15-9, 5-2 ASUN.

KSU is now fifth in the ASUN Conference while USC Upstate is second behind Florida Gulf Coast University.

Kennesaw State continues its road travels with a visit to New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 30. The team then returns home on Feb. 4 for a rematch against the Spartans.