Women’s tennis falls short at Samford

The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team opened its season with a 0-7 loss in an away matchup against the Samford University Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Bulldogs (1-1) swept all three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead over the Owls (0-1).

Out of the No. 5 singles position, freshman Aspen Jarrett fell short in the first set but managed to win the second with a score of 7-5. Ultimately, however, she fell short in the third set 8-10.

Eduardo Rincon, the director of tennis and the team’s head coach, offered his thoughts on the match outcome.

“We played a good match against Samford, and the match was a lot closer than the final result shows,” Rincon said.

The Owls will return to action next week for an away game against the University of Tennessee Chattanooga at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.