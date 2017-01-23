The Kennesaw State men’s and women’s track and field teams hit the road on Jan. 20 and 21 for the second consecutive week to take part in the Mountaineer NCAA Indoor Meet at Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

Both teams got their new season off to an excellent start last weekend after participating in the Eastern Tennesee State University Track and Field Invitational in Johnson City, Tennessee.

KSU currently leads the ASUN Conference in six of 17 total events in the men’s division and nine of 17 events in the women’s division. After a stellar performance last weekend, Kennesaw junior thrower, Greta Pileckaite was named the ASUN Conference Field Athlete of the Week.

The Owls were able to carry over last week’s success into this weekend’s event beginning day one with some strong performances from both the men’s and women’s teams, winning four individual events.

Morgan Campbell: Triple Jump, with a leap of 12.09m (39’8)

Christian Ellis: Triple Jump, with a leap of 13.95m (45’9.25)

Fabeon Tucker: Weight Throw, with a toss of 19.35m (63’6)

Caitlyn Farrell: 5000m, with a time of 19.02.20 sec.

The performances by senior thrower Fabeon Tucker and freshman jumper Christian Ellis not only were event-winning performances but were also personal records for both athletes. Tucker’s throw was the second best in school history and is currently the 38th best among all collegiate athletes.

Other Owls that posted personal bests:

Greta Pileckaite: Weight Throw, with a toss of 15.18m (49’9.75)

Weight Throw, with a toss of 15.18m (49’9.75) Fallon Reed: Triple Jump, with a leap of 11.60m (38’0.75) and finished third overall

Triple Jump, with a leap of 11.60m (38’0.75) and finished third overall Hunter Arnold: Pole Vault, cleared 4.85m (15’11)

Pole Vault, cleared 4.85m (15’11) Bonnie McKinnon: 5k, with a time of 19.13.90

On the second day of the event, the women’s team had an excellent performance overall and came away with a first place team finish, winning by a substantial margin. KSU captured nine individual wins, including:

Laura-Maria Oja: 55m hurdles, with a time of 7.94

55m hurdles, with a time of 7.94 Laura-Maria Oja, Diaja Oliver, Alex Andrews, Zakirra McKinnon: women’s 4×3000 relay, with a time of 2:45.54

women’s 4×3000 relay, with a time of 2:45.54 Sean Blassingame: men’s 200m, with a time of 22:54. and men’s long jump, with a leap of 7.19m (23’7.25)

men’s 200m, with a time of 22:54. and men’s long jump, with a leap of 7.19m (23’7.25) Kidan Kidane: women’s mile run, with a time 5:07.90

women’s mile run, with a time 5:07.90 Diaja Oliver: women’s 400m, with a time of 58.91

women’s 400m, with a time of 58.91 Jonathan Womack: men’s 300m, with a time of 35.46

men’s 300m, with a time of 35.46 Greta Pileckaite: women’s shot put, with a toss of 13.11m (43’0.25)

women’s shot put, with a toss of 13.11m (43’0.25) Tahirrat Taariqq: women’s 800m, with a time of 2:24.29

The next meet will take place in Massachusetts as the Owls head north to participate in the Harvard Crimson Elite Meet on Feb. 3, and then the Boston University “Scarlet and White” meet the following day on Feb. 4.