Support group gives transgender students a voice

Through an organization called TRANScend, students are working to give transgender and gender-nonconforming students a safe space to voice their opinions.

In August 2016, Jessica Duvall, the assistant director of GLBTIQ Student Programs, was approached by students regarding a need for a support group for the transgender community at KSU. The result of that initial approach was TRANScend, defined as “a place where those who identify as transgender or are undergoing any form of gender transition, can come and discuss the various issues and topics with those who share them,” according to the GLBTIQ Student Programs Owl Life page.

TRANScend has had multiple meetings since its conception. Topics discussed at the group’s last meeting of 2016 pertained to the experience of life as a gender-nonconforming student at KSU. Other issues were more personal or specific, such as what the looming holidays and the increase of family time over the break meant for those in attendance.

The meeting, held on Nov. 18, fell shortly after the election of President Donald Trump and the appointment of Sam Olens as president of KSU.

TRANScend Student Liaison Jessica Fisher revealed her frustration with having to educate both students and professors about transgender issues.

“I’ve had to do a lot of seizing my own education and trying to educate professors on these topics,” Fisher said. “Being a communication student, there’s not a lot of stuff on how to report on, write about or interview transgender people. Being willing to bring that perspective to yourself and to your classmates is so important.”

In the group, students are encouraged to open up about their thoughts or personal struggles related to issues of gender, though only a handful of students have taken advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s always great to see students come and share how they’re doing, in any capacity, or what I can do for them in the GLBTIQ Student Programs office as a student assistant,” Fisher said.

When asked what cisgender straight students can do to help support KSU’s transgender community, Fisher said the best thing people can do is get educated.

“The internet is a wonderful place full of wonderful resources,” Fisher said. “If you find yourself in a place where you want to be a trans ally, do that with the best intentions.”

Though TRANScend is not a registered student organization, it is working under the umbrella of GLBTIQ Student Programs. Fisher said that the leaders’ goal right now is simply to “facilitate support for students, both in the communal aspect of the group coming together, but also in the component of taking things back to Jessica Duvall and being able to solve any bigger problems on campus.”

Students who think they might benefit from TRANScend’s resources are encouraged to check its information, found under the GLBTIQ Student Programs page on Owl Life. The next meeting will take place at the Marietta campus from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.