“Six Voices” reflects on MLK’s legacy

Nayasia Coleman, program coordinator of GLBTIQ Student Programs, reflects on Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs continued its celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. week on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the first installment of its “Six Voices in 60 Minutes” series commemorating the life and legacy of the famed civil rights leader.

The inaugural event was the third of five in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. week, an annual week of activities hosted by the Department of Multicultural Student Affairs to recognize and celebrate the educational access and opportunities that King’s legacy has provided in the United States.

Six KSU affiliates shared 10-minute reflections on a quote or an action of King’s and discussed its significance.

Brandon Jackson, the associate director for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, the most interesting part of the event is the diversity of the speakers.

“I really love this program because we get six voices from different backgrounds,” Jackson said. “You can really hear how the generational differences, how the socioeconomic status differences, how the racial and ethnic differences of these voices really impact how they perceive how Dr. King’s life and legacy has impacted them in different ways.”

The speakers included student leaders, faculty members and KSU President Sam Olens, who shared his thoughts on King’s impact on white legislators. As Georgia’s former attorney general, Olens expressed particular appreciation for King’s ability to effect change on a wide diversity of people while also respecting the rule of law.

“He forced southern whites to admit their past actions were wrong and join with the African-American community in seeking just change,” Olens said. “When we talk about social justice, that only happens if everyone’s engaged at the table.”

Seneca Vaught, a professor of history and interdisciplinary studies, chose to emphasize a difference facet of King’s philosophies in his reflection: his resistance to apathy and cynicism.

“The greatest enemy of a loving community are indifferent and uninterested individuals too jaded by cynicism to commit to any lasting vision of change,” Vaught said.

Although the speakers varied widely in the imprints King left on their lives, Jackson, the office’s associate director, believes there is a common thread among them.

“Even though you hear the differences in these reflections, you know they are all united by the impact Dr. King had,” Jackson said. “I think this week gives us the opportunity to celebrate and think and reflect on not only what Dr. King did in service to others, but also what we can do in service to others.”

Additional speakers included:

GLBTIQ Student Programs Coordinator Nayasia Coleman.

senior communication major Terrence Burruss.

SGA Senator for American Minorities Gabriel Rubio.

Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Gloria Laureano.

For more information about the “Six Voices in 60 Minutes” series, email Jackson at bjacks27@kennesaw.edu.