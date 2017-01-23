Owls open season against nationally-ranked Florida

The Kennesaw State men’s tennis team started its season on Saturday, Jan. 21, with an away matchup against the 11th-ranked University of Florida. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

The Kennesaw State men’s tennis team started its season on Saturday, Jan. 21, with an away matchup against the 11th-ranked University of Florida.

In a hard-fought matchup, the Gators swept the Owls, 7-0, at the Alfred Ring Tennis Complex. KSU (0-1) found itself down 1-0 early after the doubles match concluded.

The Owls did not back down, competing vigilantly against the nationally-ranked Gators. Two of the singles matches would go to a third-and-deciding set before Florida won.

“The boys battled today, but Florida was too solid for us in doubles,” said head coach Eduardo Rincon.

Out of the No.1 position, senior Simon Pritchard dropped his opening set to Florida’s Alfred Perez 6-3. He bounced back to win the second set 6-3 before ultimately losing in a final third set.

Out of the No. 6 position, sophomore Lucas De Torres Curth lost in the first set 6-1 but battled back in the second set 7-6 to force a final set. The team just couldn’t keep up.

“Overall I’m pleased with the way we played,” Rincon said. “We will reap the benefits of this match later this season for sure. We gained tons of experience. Now we get back to practice this week before another tough team next week.”

The Owls return to action on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. for an away matchup against Georgia Gwinnett College.