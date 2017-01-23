Men’s basketball gains first ASUN road win

Kennesaw State University’s men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss last Thursday with a 10-point win over the University of Jacksonville on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Senior guards Aubrey Williams and Kendrick Ray scored 16 of the team’s first 23 points, letting the Owls take advantage of a 20-2 run to close the first half.

Freshman guard James Scott showed up big for the Owls. The New Jersey native shot 3-4 from the three-point line. He scored 18 points off the bench, 14 of which came during the big run that gave KSU a 43-25 halftime lead.

Following the break, Kennesaw maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

Along with Scott’s big performance, KSU got huge contributions out of Ray and Williams. Ray finished with 22 points on 7-15 from the field, 4-10 on threes and 4-4 from the free-throw line. He also recorded six assists, five rebounds, three steals and just one turnover.

As impressive as Ray’s stat line was, Williams posted his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 25 points on 11-14 from the field and 3-5 from the free-throw line. He grabbed 16 rebounds, including 11 defensive rebounds, and also recorded one blocked shot.

With the win, the Owls improve to 8-13 for the season, and 2-3 in the ASUN standings. The team will return from its two-game road stint to play a one-game home stand against the New Jersey Institute of Technology before heading back out on the road again.

KSU now sits one game ahead of a three-way tie for last place, as they will look to make up the difference between themselves and Florida Gulf Coast University, USC Upstate, and UNF who all sit atop the standings at 4-1.