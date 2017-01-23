Club of the week: KSU Cinema Society

KSU Cinema Society President Kristopher Herbst said that the main goal of the club is to create a growing appreciation for the film industry. Photo credit: Jordan Watkins

The KSU Cinema Society has been officially established, opening up the opportunity for movie-lovers to get together, watch a film and engage in an open discussion about the film’s content.

KSU Cinema Society’s first meeting was held at a club member’s house near campus where around 13 attendees watched the movie “Ex Machina.”

The president of the club, dual-enrollment student Kristopher Herbst, said that the main goal of the club is to create a growing appreciation for the film industry and aspects like a film’s plot, the acting and the types of shots used.

“We’d like to expose people to a broader range of movies, not just the bigger movies, but the cult classics,” Herbst said. “We’ll watch everything from chick-flicks, to gory horror films, to something like ‘Pulp Fiction.’

“We’d like to meet once a week and watch at least one movie, maybe even two,” he said.

Herbst said that he has been a huge fan of movies since he was little and spends a lot of time watching films.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends when I started here, so I looked to see if there was some kind of film club,” Herbst said. “I talked to a buddy of mine, Romey Schwieterman, an electrical engineering major here at KSU, and we decided to start this club.”

In an effort to see if the club would interest anyone, Herbst posted in the Kennesaw State University subreddit at reddit.com/r/KSU asking who might be interested in a film discussion club, and he received a lot of positive responses.

The club’s main advisor is film studies professor David King. As of now, the club has around 30 members.

“The club itself is supposed to be small. We’re not intending for it to get massive,” Herbst said. “We like it tight-knit, but we do plan on having larger screenings, maybe on The Green, in the future.”

According to its Facebook page, the club’s first meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Tursday, Jan. 26, in Burruss Building room 151.

Herbst encourages anyone interesting in joining the club or attending meetings to email him at KSUmovieclub@gmail.com. You can also find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/KSUFilmDiscussions/.