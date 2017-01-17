Xtreem Modeling Team encourages confidence among students

Kennesaw State’s Xtreem Modeling Team held confidence-building events throughout “Xtreem Week.”

Each day during the week of Monday, Oct. 17 featured a different event with activities that built on self-esteem and confidence.

The Xtreem Modeling Team is an organization that concentrates on uplifting and encouraging confidence among students. XMT takes part in fundraising events to help their surrounding communities. The organization focuses on style, fashion and uplifting their fellow students.

“We have about 30 new members and … 50 [total members] now, so we really wanted to engage with the student body and really teach about confidence and dress,” said senior accounting major and XMT President Olivia Saulsby.

The week kicked off with “Confidence in the Nude” on Monday when the XMT members hosted an open discussion in the Burruss Building to discuss confidence, what it is and how to achieve and project it.

“We are really focusing on equipping our fellow students with some confidence,” said former XMT President Dorian Pentecost, a graduate student earning two master’s degrees in performing arts and fine arts.

XMT members gave presentations on subjects that affect confidence, like skincare, makeup and fashion. One member gave tips on how to successfully achieve natural hairstyles. During the event, the leaders of XMT encouraged people to be confident and proud.

At “Modeling 101” on Tuesday, the members of XMT taught the attendees how to walk down a runway. XMT member and junior marketing major Galina Fon coached the members of the crowd on walking to the beat of the music while simultaneously striking poses. Fon also demonstrated how to walk in pairs down the runway.

“We invited the student body, anyone who wants to become a model or join an organization to just come and experience [modeling],” Fon said.

The event encouraged some people to get outside of their comfort zones, according to XMT President Saulsby.

“We taught normal students how to walk like a model, and that was really fun because they got to interact with us and get to know us,” Saulsby said. “At the beginning of the event only maybe five people would walk, and, by the end, everyone was walking.”

At “The Do’s and Don’ts of Fashion” on Wednesday, members and attendees discussed different types of fashion as well as their own personal styles.

“We got to hear where people shop,” Saulsby said. “We got to hear tips on how to be more creative with our outfits, and instead of just buying straight from the store, we can thrift. I thought that that was really neat.”

The week’s main event, “Date A Model,” was a fundraising event held on Thursday, and dates with models were auctioned off to the crowd.

The models walked down the runway and strutted their stuff for potential buyers. All bids started off at $10. The energy in the room was high and the crowd was very interactive. The funds from this event will be split between funding XMT’s upcoming fashion show and helping homeless people in the downtown Atlanta area.

To stay up to date on XMT’s future events, follow the team’s Instagram page, @Xtreemly_Dope.