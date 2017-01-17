Women’s basketball falls to in-state rival Georgia Tech

Junior point guard Clara Young crosses her Georgia Tech opponent mid-court. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

Kennesaw State received double-digit scoring from redshirt junior guards Ciara Young and Kelly Dulkoski, but fell 86-49 to the Yellow Jackets.

The Owls opened the game making six of their first nine shots to build a 13-10 lead midway through the first quarter and after ten minutes were tied 19-19.



A slow start to begin the second quarter allowed the Yellow Jackets to gain a 10-point lead before Dulkoski scored four points in the final minutes to reduce the score to 38-31 at the half.

Georgia Tech took advantage of KSU’s lack of size and gained complete control of the game in the third quarter and out-scored the Owls 48-18 in the second half.

“You can see that we are tremendously undersized and outmuscled, but this team has the heart of California and I’m really proud to be their coach,” Owls head coach Agnus Berenato said.

Coach Berenato led the program at Georgia Tech for 15 years, which marked the first time she has played against them.

Georgia tech opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to expand their lead to 46-31 and took control throughout the rest of the game. Young led Kennesaw State with 13 points and Dulkoski added 12 more but the KSU ultimately fell short.

“The one thing I learned in this game, the Vanderbilt game and the Jacksonville state game is this team will not quit,” Berenato said.

Kennesaw State looks to pick up its first win as the Owls will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22.