Suspect hides marijuana in his stomach

January 16th, 2017 2 comments

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

Three Kennesaw State police officers searched two males and their car for drugs after smelling marijuana on Oct. 14, and one of the men learned the consequences of hiding drugs in his stomach.

The officers approached the KSU student and his friend, stating that they smelled marijuana. They patted down each individual for dangerous weapons.

The student was acting nervous when one of the officers found an empty prescription pill bottle in his pocket. He explained that it belonged to his grandfather, who he took to the doctor, and that he had it because he didn’t want to leave it in his room or car.

While they searched the males, the officers saw that the tongue of the student’s friend was completely green. They then discovered that he had eaten the marijuana in order to hide it from the police.

The officers seized a small bag of marijuana and a handgun after searching the males’ car.

As a result of eating the marijuana, the student’s friend vomited as the officers continued to search the vehicle.

Related Posts

  • Stephen Daniel

    How stupid prohibition is! Can the police officers that did this bust go do some real work and stop picking the easy low hanging fruit that nobody wants to waste tax dollars on anymore.

  • A Freedom Fighter

    It is increasingly clear that our government policy regarding cannabis has all been lies. With all the evidence pointing to the fact that cannabis is much safer than alcohol, tobacco and pharmaceutical drugs what other conclusion can we come to you?

    Figures directly from the CDC dot gov web site numbers of deaths per year in the USA

    * Prescription Drugs: 237,485 + 5000 traffic fatalities
    * Tobacco: 390,323
    * Alcohol: 88,013 + 16,000 traffic fatalities
    * Cocaine: 4,906
    * Heroin: 7,200
    * Aspirin: 466
    * Acetaminophen (Tylenol): 179
    * Marijuana: 0, none, not a single fatal overdose in all medical history and almost no traffic problems.

    So, which is safer???? Legalize, regulate and TAX!

© KSU Sentinel 2016. All rights reserved.
Website by Grayson Adams