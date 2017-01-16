Suspect hides marijuana in his stomach

Three Kennesaw State police officers searched two males and their car for drugs after smelling marijuana on Oct. 14, and one of the men learned the consequences of hiding drugs in his stomach.

The officers approached the KSU student and his friend, stating that they smelled marijuana. They patted down each individual for dangerous weapons.

The student was acting nervous when one of the officers found an empty prescription pill bottle in his pocket. He explained that it belonged to his grandfather, who he took to the doctor, and that he had it because he didn’t want to leave it in his room or car.

While they searched the males, the officers saw that the tongue of the student’s friend was completely green. They then discovered that he had eaten the marijuana in order to hide it from the police.

The officers seized a small bag of marijuana and a handgun after searching the males’ car.

As a result of eating the marijuana, the student’s friend vomited as the officers continued to search the vehicle.