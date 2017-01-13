Students attend the Reunion Island Party

Photo credit: Abby Ray

French Club held “La Reunion Cocktail Party” on Friday, Nov. 4 to promote French culture and their organization.

At the event, organizers used décor inspired by Reunion Island, a French-speaking country near Madagascar. Attendees played French games, practiced speaking the language and ate authentic French cuisine. The university rooms in the student center were decorated with a map of Reunion Island and colorful flowers on garden gates.

“[We] have food that is catered from somebody who makes authentic Francophone,” said Professor Marni Manning. “It’s French-Parisian, and it’s more African-Francophone based.”

As the night progressed, there was a talent show, where performers displayed facets of French culture through songs and poetry. Lisa Smith, president of the French club and junior interrelation affairs major, sang a song from the musical “Les Miserables.” Naa Acwetey-kodjoe, a junior communication major recited a French poem.

“I had to present a poem for my class,” said Acwetey-kodjoe. “The title is ‘An Invitation to Travel.'”

The French club holds a themed party every semester. This semester’s party hosted over 100 attendees. Most came to socialize, but some students were there as volunteers to earn class credit.

“I thought I would come in and get extra credit and also participate in the talent show as well,” said Martin Barrios, a senior psychology major and member of French club.

Attendees at the event could also play “Bingo Francophone,” a game where players asked each other questions in French to get to know each other.

“I met a couple of people,” said Nathaniel Placide, a junior biology major. “I’m already kind of fluent in French, but [the game] helped me [to] read and write [in French].”

Smith explained that the French club held “La Reunion Cocktail Party” to give students a chance to use the language in a non-academic setting.

“For learners of the French language, this [event] gives them a chance to practice their speaking outside of the classroom setting, so they can use the language more naturally,” said Smith. “I think it pushes a lot of people out of their comfort zone so that they begin to feel more comfortable with using the language more often, [and opens] their eyes to different cultures.”

The French club holds different activities throughout the year, including conversation tables, movie nights and French restaurant outings.

Any student can join French club, and students of all French speaking levels are welcomed.

“I’ve been taking French for a few years now, and I really wanted to join in and get involved” said Abigail Ray, a senior exercise science major with a French minor and the co-vice president of the French club.

For those interested in joining French club or who want to know more info, contact ksufrenchclub1@gmail.com or log onto their page at owllife.kennesaw.edu.