Political panel brought students together to learn about the nominees

The Dean of Students hosted a panel discussion on Oct. 24, to help students understand important issues before they head to the polls to vote on this election year.

The panelists were given the opportunity to discuss their political opinions to help people in attendance form a solid consensus on which candidate would suit them best.

Dr. Kerwin Swint, a political science professor, mediated the panel. The topics that were discussed included the irregularity of the 2016 election, Donald Trump’s success, the gender gap between Trump and Clinton supporters and Georgia becoming a potential battleground state for future elections.

Sharon McCaffrey, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter voiced her opinion on the irregularity of the election.

“I don’t know if anything about this year’s politics has been usual,” McCaffrey said. “I did cover Newt Gingrich the last go round, and he was an interesting figure to cover because he was a very volatile and brash individual, but Donald Trump has definitely brought it up a notch or two.”

Afterwards, a topic arose on whether or not Donald Trump’s political success was because he was “lucky or smart.”

Tharon Johnson, a Democratic strategist, had very negative things to say about Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is not smart,” Johnson said. “Since day one of his campaign, he has been insulting every single democratic group.”

” Yes, Hillary Clinton has had a 30-year career of public service that can be questioned, but let’s not negate that for 30 years the Republican Party has been doing everything they can to discredit her and her husband.”

Brian Robinson, Republican strategist, rebutted that Trump was “both lucky and smart.”

“He’s been lucky to some degree, because he’s done so many things that would’ve sunk any other candidacy in the history of our country,” Robinson said. “However, he is a master marketer.”

“He has made this campaign very very dark. He is a champion when it comes to personal attacks,” Johnson said.

Millennials and college students are an important audience for both candidates. Students are encouraged to get out and vote because this election strongly impacts them and their future.

A post panel interview with Tharon Johnson revealed who’s presidency he thought would have a more beneficial effect on millennials.

“I think the second thing is that college affordability, and exactly finding a pathway to making college more affordable and eliminating student debt is in the Democratic platform,” Johnson said.

“None of that stuff has been mentioned by Donald Trump and his platform,” he said.

Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic nominee, was the leader in the affordable college crusade and has put his full support behind Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Daniel Arenas, a freshman biology major, had this to say about the two candidates

“Before I attended this political panel, my opinion on Donald Trump was that he exercised discrimination against both minorities and women alike,” Arenas said. “On the other hand, I view Hillary Clinton as very untrustworthy, and I don’t believe they talked about that enough during the panel.”

Election Day is Nov. 8 and more discussions will be taking place on campus post-election.