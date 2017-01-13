Our class registration advice

Senior Emily Johnson waits to register for her final courses earlier this semester on Aug. 15. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

Class registration for the spring 2016 semester at Kennesaw State University begins Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Sentinel staff has some advice for students who are stressing out about getting the classes they need. The advice we give is unique to our own experiences and is not representative of The Sentinel as a whole.

Kaitlyn Lewis, opinion editor: Sometimes laziness gets the best of me, and I end up registering for classes a day later than my time ticket opens. That’s a huge mistake, because almost every class you need is already filled up. You would be surprised, however, by how many students give up coveted classes during the drop-add period. So if you can’t get the classes you want right now, just wait until drop-add.

Luke Gardner, staff writer: If your experience is close to mine, you will open your laptop with a smile, thinking that, since you have so many required classes to choose from, you will undoubtedly get a good schedule. Just know that you’re wrong, and you will inevitably end up with classes at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. As you cry yourself to sleep preparing to wake up at an ungodly time, just remember: next year it will get better.

Zachary Bohannon, staff writer: If you plan on working a job next semester, make sure that your class schedule lines up with your desired work schedule. Nothing can be more frustrating to an employer than an unreliable employee with a fickle schedule. Aligning schedules also helps reduce stress as students will be able to plan breaks for recuperation as they await the next cycle of class and work.

Elizabeth Nouryeh, staff writer: I always make sure to write out multiple possible schedules before registration begins. Be sure to look up the classes you want, and write down the times you can take. I always make sure to have a pen and paper near me so I can make adjustments as I go.

Ayomide Awodu: I always make an appointment with an adviser and go over possible options beforehand. Then, I look up professors on ratemyprofessor.com so I am not stuck with an incompatible instructor. Check your registration ticket, and register as soon as you can.

Zachary McDowell, contributor: Don’t be afraid to put yourself on a wait list. There’s always a chance that you will get the class. If a course you want to take has a full wait list, you can contact the department for that class and the professor and try to file an registration override. It’s not a guarantee, but it is a possibility.