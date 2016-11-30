Students debate God’s existence

A crowded theater listens to Dr. David Wood during his first rebuttal. Photo credit: Kevin Smith

Kennesaw State University’s chapter of Ratio Christi hosted an intellectual debate titled “Does God Exist?” on the night of Monday, Oct. 10.

Ratio Christi — Latin for “Reason of Christ” — is an international movement, seeking “to equip and encourage Christian students with answers to life’s most pressing questions,” according to the group’s website.

Evangelical Christian missionary Dr. David Wood, a former atheist, argued in favor of divine creationism. Science historian and Skeptics Society founder Dr. Michael Shermer, a former Christian, argued in favor of secular humanism and scientific methodology.

The debate was moderated by Michael Sanseviro, the dean of Student Affairs, who stressed that the purpose of the debate was “to educate” and not “to win.”

Ratio Christi was represented at the event by chapter President Jonathan Mann, a junior history major and religious studies minor. Mann said that his organization was proud to be hosting the debate.

“I appreciate the opportunity to learn from someone who holds different beliefs than me,” Mann said. “I think that when students attend these events, they gain understanding and respect for different beliefs. Researching alternative beliefs can sometimes strengthen or change your own beliefs.”

Ratio Christi Vice President Erik Mattson, a junior history major, agreed with Mann.

“People settle into their beliefs when they don’t hear any other side,” Mattson said. “I think that finding the truth is more important than proving yourself right.”

Justin Martin, an alumnus and president of the KSU Secular Student Alliance, attended the debate with a skeptical perspective.

“I have seen people change their beliefs because of debates like these,” Martin said. “I support the Secular Humanist point of view because I believe that Secular Humanists tend to be more open-minded and devoted to science. However, I do appreciate Ratio Christi’s respect for other beliefs, and I enjoy attending their events and their meetings.”

Sophomore culinary hospitality major Andrew Woods also enjoyed the debate.

“I think it’s great that KSU provides a forum for this kind of event,” Woods said. “Both sides argue good points and they are very well-spoken.”

Some attendees, like freshman business major Marsean Relaford, found that the debate reaffirmed their own personal beliefs.

“Attending events like this one really helps me,” Relaford said. “I feel like they strengthen my connection to God and my religion.”

Other students, however, had hoped for more from the debate.

“I just wish that they had been debating a more specific question,” said Kyle Ricketson, a sophomore mechanical engineering major. “Humans have been debating the basic question of God’s existence for thousands of years, and we will probably never stop.”

After two hours of debate and audience questions, the speakers talked one-on-one with students and sold signed copies of their books.