KSU football player sits during National Anthem in protest

Kennesaw State University red-shirt freshman running back Shaquil Terry has joined the list of players across the country protesting societal issues by sitting on the bench during the anthem before Saturday’s game.

Protests like these have erupted across the nation since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem earlier this year to protest the oppression of people of color in the United States.

Terry is from Bessemer, Alabama, and he hasn’t seen any playing time this year due to an injury. He was one of a dozen players who were on the sideline prior to the start of the game against Clark Atlanta University.

The Owls typically stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, and it is still unclear as to why Terry and several other players were outside before the rest of the team.

Due to Kennesaw State’s football media policy, Terry is not allowed to speak to the media since he has not played a game. He has not spoken publicly about the protest or his motivation for it.

Vaughn Williams, KSU’s athletic director, told The Marietta Daily Journal that he and head coach Brian Bohannon “had a good talk with Terry.”

“It’s a very personal situation to [Terry],” Williams said.