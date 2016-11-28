Letter from the editor: Why I love The Sentinel

Before I came to college, I had many dreams and aspirations. During freshman orientation, my top priority was to find places where I could use my gifts and work toward achieving some of my dreams.

I did not want to merely attend my classes without getting involved on campus and connecting with other people. If that had been all I came to college to do, I think my college experience would have been completely different.

The weekly routine of classes can get old sometimes. I needed something to help me stay motivated and to spice things up.

I came to my freshman orientation before the fall 2013 semester with one goal in mind — I wanted to find at least one student organization where I could fit in. The most important part of orientation for me was getting to speak with campus organization leaders on The Green. I even lost track of time, and my orientation group left me on The Green.

I wasn’t just looking for any group to join— I had specific types of groups in mind.

First, I wanted to find a religious group so I could connect with others of similar beliefs who also enjoy doing service projects. I found plenty of those.

Second, I wanted to join an athletic club. I played volleyball for three years in high school, but I wasn’t sure if I would have the time in college. I met with some students from a club volleyball team, but I decided I wouldn’t have time to attend practice.

But last and most important, I wanted to join the student newspaper. I knew I wanted to study journalism since my first day at Kennesaw State University, and I have never changed my major in all my four years here.

I met with many groups at orientation, but I could not reach anyone from The Sentinel. I received a copy of the July issue and applied online for a writer position, but didn’t hear back for months. I didn’t know at the time, but I had used the wrong email.

Frustrated, I walked into the newsroom during production one Monday morning, determined to speak directly with an editor about becoming a writer. Before I could finish my sentence, the news editor introduced himself to me and invited me to be a writer.

I went through a lot of trouble, but joining The Sentinel was actually very simple all along.

I began writing for The Sentinel in November 2013. I was covering campus events, taking photos and interviewing KSU professors, staff and students. I enjoyed my work, and I knew for certain it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

I love that The Sentinel is completely student-led. We don’t depend on any advisers for our content. It helps us strengthen our leadership skills and forces us to stay on task and keep up with deadlines.

I also loved that students brought a variety of gifts, talents and passions to The Sentinel. Many organizations are made up of students with similar talents, but The Sentinel invites photographers, social media enthusiasts and designers in addition to writers and editors.

By the summer of 2014, I was promoted to news editor of The Sentinel. In January 2015, I became the opinion editor, a position I still hold today, and one of the best jobs I have ever had.

I have loved my job here because I get to give students a voice. In the opinion section, we get to talk about all kinds of national and local issues that may impact the KSU community. We’ve published a variety of viewpoints, and I’m always interested to hear what KSU students and faculty have to say about certain issues — whether they leave comments online or if they email me personally.

Sadly, I will be leaving The Sentinel at the end of this semester. I still have about six more classes left, and I have decided to focus on graduation.

I have been with The Sentinel for so long, and I really don’t want to leave. But as a guest speaker told my interviewing class this semester: “Every book must end.”

The Sentinel has led to exciting opportunities, helpful relationships, useful knowledge and real-life experience that I can use after graduation. If I had not walked into the newsroom that one Monday morning, I would not be where I am today.