Faculty seek restraining order against Olens

Faculty and students filed an injunction Friday, Oct. 28, requesting a court to impose a temporary restraining order against Sam Olens, who is the next president of Kennesaw State University effective Nov. 1.

Sixteen people signed on as plaintiffs in a motion for the restraining order. According to attorney Stephen Humphreys, the restraining order is the first step in a longer process.

“[It] would stop Sam Olens from becoming president of Kennesaw State on Tuesday and put that on hold until there can be an evidentiary hearing on our request for a permanent injunction to stop that appointment,” Humphreys said.

The language of the motion claims that Olens is getting the position “without academic qualifications, without input or participation from the KSU community in the decision, [and] without consideration of other qualified candidates available even without a national search.”

Olens, in his position as the state’s attorney, chose not to prosecute cases of corruption and other offenses at universities in Georgia. This includes the accusations against Gary Coltek, former food services director at KSU.

“That’s one of our beefs with the attorney general,” Humphreys said. “Instead of investigating and prosecuting the financial wrongdoing, he’s actually been defending it. Some other schools have admitted that there was financial wrongdoing.”

Dr. Susan Raines, a professor of conflict management, explained that there are plenty of other reasons that faculty are seeking legal action.

“The main grounds are perceived conflict of interest between some of the things he did or didn’t do when he was attorney general,” Raines said.

Leonard Witt, a professor of communication, points to the fact that faculty members who applied for the position of KSU’s president were overlooked in the process. Faculty have already filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to address this issue.

“Do we want to hire him and maybe have to put up with these things three or four or five months later in the year?” Witt asked. “Or is there a woman or a person of color or an academic or anyone else who is more qualified than him?”

The defendants in the lawsuit include Sam Olens, the Board of Regents, Chancellor Hank Huckaby, interim KSU President Houston Davis, and Gov. Nathan Deal. The case against the governor is based on the idea of quid pro quo.

“Did the governor have a hand in moving Olens out of his job to here, rewarding Olens with the job so that Chris Carr can come in?” Witt said, referring to Deal’s appointment of Carr as Olens’ replacement. “To me, that’s the most egregious thing if that’s the case.”

Notices of the motion were sent to the defendants Friday, but Raines was unsure as to whether or not the restraining order would be imposed by Olens’ start date on Nov. 1.

“It’s worth a shot,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t go through before Tuesday, the good news is the case doesn’t die, and when it gets heard, then a decision will be made about it.”

In the meantime, faculty and students have planned a protest on The Green from noon to 1 p.m. on Olens’ first day in office, Nov. 1. Students are also reportedly staging an “Occupy KSU” movement in which protesters will camp out on The Green until Olens is no longer in office.

Those interested in supporting the cause can also donate money to help pay for legal fees.

“If we’d had the money to get this going a while back, we’d have been done by now probably,” Raines said. “People can go into SunTrust Bank and make a deposit toward these legal fees.”

Anyone can deposit money into the Cobb SCLC Freedom and Justice Fund at any SunTrust Bank location. The routing number is 061000104 and the account number is 1000195208722.

For more information, people are encouraged to contact Raines at sraines@kennesaw.edu.